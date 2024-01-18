Celebrating the success of our county’s SMEs!

This year's SME Bedfordshire Business Awards have taken on added importance for everyone at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce. After several years as a major sponsor, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce are thrilled to be taking the lead in organising the Awards directly – a major milestone for the Chamber and a great addition to its already packed events calendar.

Why did we do it? Because we believe we can provide local businesses a platform to have their successes recognised and achievements celebrated. We want to work more closely with the businesses who wish to enter and shine a stronger PR and marketing spotlight on entrants, sponsors and eventual winners.

Chief Executive of the Chamber, Justin Richardson, said: “We have amazing and innovative companies throughout Bedfordshire, often hidden gems that deserve to be recognised and celebrated. These awards provide the perfect opportunity for all Bedfordshire businesses to shine.”

Not only do the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards give you the opportunity to raise your profile at a regional level, but also, potentially to make it through to the SME National Business Awards Final later in the Year.

The Awards launch event was held on 17th January at The Pavilion in Luton, and included handy tips to help businesses write stronger entries to ensure they get the recognition they deserve.