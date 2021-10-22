Central Bedfordshire businesses get help to get back on track after Covid

Businesses in Central Bedfordshire can now access support and advice to help them fight back after Covid.

Government funding has helped Central Bedfordshire Council team up with the South East Midlands Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) to provide a business support programme.

SEMLEP will support local businesses to identify and connect with the right guidance and funding to maximise potential and overcome challenges caused by the coronavirus restrictions.

Central Beds Council HQ

The targeted support will be delivered via a staggered 12-hour business support and mentoring programme to help businesses to continue to trade, adapt, diversify and grow.

Businesses on the programme can also access grants of between £1,000 to £3,000 for specialist professional support from the local business community.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration said: “Our aim is to prioritise support and job creation activity towards sectors, population groups and places who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, which this SEMLEP programme delivers. Businesses from all sectors should access this support to benefit recovery and resilience.”

Councillor David Shelvey, Executive Member for Corporate Resources said: “Our economic strategy research confirms a strong potential for growth and up-scale, with 91% with all enterprises in Central Bedfordshire employing fewer than ten people.”

Vicky Hlomuka, SEMLEP’s Growth Hub Manager, said: "SEMLEP’s whole reason for being is to help local businesses remain resilient and give them the tools, knowledge, and funding they need to thrive and grow. As a result, we relish this opportunity to further support businesses in Central Bedfordshire, and look forward to working closely with Central Bedfordshire Council to deliver this programme."