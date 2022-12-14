Renowned salon offers full range of holistic and pampering treatments

Beauty is big business with the sale of Aromatics in Potton offering the perfect opportunity to acquire a renowned salon.

Aromatics, located in the market square, was first established more than 10 years ago, but the owner is now looking to find the right buyer with plans to slow down and possibly move overseas.

The selling agent said: “There is also a wide selection of waxes, tint etc and couch rolls - basically everything someone would need to just open. We advise the business would suit an experienced salon manager looking for their next challenge, there are several improvements on the social media/advertising side that could further increase sales.”

The business is being sold on a leasehold basis with four years remaining on the lease; the rent is listed at £450 per month. Early viewing is advised.

Further details available at businessesforsale.com