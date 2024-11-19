Cinch Self Storage announces opening of new facility in Bedford
Strategically located on the A421, the Bedford facility is designed to support a mix of domestic and business customers. The Bedford facility will offer extended opening hours for ease of access and top-of-the-line security, including individually alarmed units. Enterprise units are provided with secure, extended-hours access, catering specifically to the needs of small and medium size enterprises seeking flexible office space or workshops.
Josh Nimmo, co-founder of Cinch Self Storage, commented on the launch: "We're thrilled to be expanding our presence into Bedford, a region with significant potential and growing demand for high-quality storage solutions.
We warmly invite the Bedford community to visit our new facility, meet our dedicated team, and explore the flexible, secure options we provide. Whether you’re moving home or growing a business, our tailored storage solutions are designed to meet your specific needs. We’re excited to support local residents and businesses in this vibrant area.”
The Bedford site demonstrates Cinch Storage’s continued commitment to sustainability. Once fully completed, the facility will feature solar panels on the roof and will utilise motion-sensor LED lighting to minimise energy consumption.
Cinch Storage has been providing trusted storage solutions to customers since 2018. With this opening, the company now operates 21 sites across the UK, with a further nine sites under development, including in Edmonton, Haverhill, Swindon, and Wisbech.
The Bedford site is part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans to meet growing demand for self-storage in key regions across the country.