The new shared hubs promise to keep vital banking services on local high streets 🏦

Lloyds Banking Group is closing 49 more high street branches across the UK

To offset losses, 11 new shared banking hubs have been confirmed in towns nationwide

Banking hubs, run by the Post Office, let customers deposit, withdraw and pay bills

Private rooms also offer access to community bankers on rotating days for advice

The latest announcement brings the total number of recommended hubs to 244

For communities facing the loss of yet another high street bank, a lifeline is on the way.

As Lloyds Banking Group confirmed it will close 49 more branches, 11 new “banking hubs” have been announced to help people keep access to essential services.

Banking hubs work like shared branches. Operated by the Post Office, they provide a counter service where customers of any bank can withdraw or deposit cash, pay bills, and carry out day-to-day transactions.

Crucially, they also offer private rooms where people can meet community bankers from their own bank on specific days, ensuring access to tailored advice and more complex support.

The latest recommendations come from Link, the UK’s cash access network. It has now identified 244 locations for hubs, with the Government pledging to deliver 350 before the end of this Parliament.

So far, 186 are up and running, with new ones delivered by Cash Access UK.

Lloyds Banking Group is closing 49 more high street branches across the UK. To offset losses, 11 new shared banking hubs have been confirmed in towns nationwide (Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Millions still rely on cash day in, day out, and we’re committed to keeping cash on the high street. Banking hubs continue to provide a key service.”

The expansion comes as bank branch closures show no sign of slowing. Since 2022, Link has reviewed more than 2,200 closures across the country.

Retail banks argue the shift to digital banking means fewer people use branches, but campaigners warn that vulnerable groups, small businesses, and rural communities are being left behind.

For residents in the 11 newly announced locations, a hub will mean the difference between a lengthy trip to the nearest town and having banking facilities in the community once again.

The 11 new banking hub locations are:

Buxton, Derbyshire

Camborne, Cornwall

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Deal, Kent

Gorseinon, Swansea

Grangemouth, Falkirk

Harborne, West Midlands

Hawick, Roxburghshire

Ryde, Isle of Wight

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Totton, Hampshire

With Lloyds pulling back and other banks following suit, these shared hubs are fast becoming the new face of high street banking.

