Bridal shop run by sister duo branching out to bring 'sleek and modern' offering to brides-to-be in Bedfordshire
Loredana Foster and Gerardina Taylor opened LeSposi – inspired by their childhood visits to a wedding dress shop of the same name in Italy – in 2016, in the Aylesbury Vale area of Bucks.
The business moved to a converted barn in Great Kimble, Bucks, last year.
But now they want to spread their wings into Bedfordshire by bringing their ‘sexy, modern and sleek’ offering to brides-to-be in Beds.
Loredana explained: “People tend to think all bridal shops are really expensive and you have to spend thousands of pounds on a dress but that’s not the case. We do cater for that of course but we also offer couture off-the-peg dresses at a cheaper price, rather than having to spend thousands and wait six months for its arrival.”
The sisters focus on selling contemporary-style dresses which make a statement.
The duo still visit the original LeSposi in Naples where they would play ‘bride shop’ as children, following family trips into town.
Mum-of-three Loredana said: “We used to look in the window and then go and play using bits of fabric.
“The shop’s still there now. Now our girls like to go past and compare their dresses to those we’re selling.”
Now, decades later, the pair are branching out into Bedfordshire and MK having welcomed an increasing number of enquiries from the areas.
Loredana added: “We want to get our name out there in Luton, Bedford and right across Bedfordshire as well as MK so they know what we are about and offer. People like to come to us for the relaxed and family feel. It’s an independent business we’ve grown ourselves and we want to maintain that growth.”
