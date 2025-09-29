The rescue deal means many stores will stay open, keeping jobs safe and favourite accessories within reach 🛍️

Beloved high street chain Claire’s rescued by Modella Capital in major deal

156 stores in the UK and Ireland secured, protecting around 1,000 jobs

Remaining 145 stores not included, leaving jobs and locations at risk

Staff from acquired stores will transfer to Modella, ensuring continuity for shoppers

Modella, known for reviving high street brands, could bring fresh investment and updates

Fans of one popular accessories chain have reason to breathe a sigh of relief after investment group Modella Capital agreed to buy 156 of its stores in a major rescue deal.

The purchase secures the future of Claire’s on British high streets, and safeguards around 1,000 jobs.

Administrators at Interpath, who have been handling Claire’s UK and Ireland operations since the company entered administration last month, confirmed that the sale covers the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets.

For shoppers, the deal means that many Claire’s stores will remain open, continuing to offer the affordable fashion accessories, jewellery, and gifts that have made the brand a high street staple.

Beloved high street chain Claire’s has been rescued by Modella Capital in a major deal (Photo: RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Staff working in the affected stores will transfer to Modella, ensuring continuity for shoppers and employees alike.

Modella, which has quickly become a major player in British retail, previously acquired WHSmith’s high street stores and arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft.

Its strategy of reviving well-known brands could mean a new chapter for Claire’s, bringing fresh investment and potential updates to stores while keeping its signature accessories and ear-piercing services on offer.

Natasha Harbinson, managing director at Interpath, said: “Following an agreement between Modella Capital and Ames Watson in the US in relation to the Claire’s brand, we are pleased to confirm a sale of the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets which will ensure this popular brand will continue to trade on high streets up and down the UK.”

But despite the good news for 156 shops, 145 stores are not part of the deal, leaving around 1,000 jobs at risk.

Which Claire’s stores could still close?

The full list of the 156 acquired store locations - and, therefore, the ones that are still at risk of closing - has not been publicly disclosed. We will update this article with more information as and when it becomes available.

But Interpath has pledged to keep any stores not secured under the rescue deal open “for as long as we can” while exploring options for their future, but shoppers may see some changes in the weeks ahead.

Those wondering about their local Claire’s can expect to see a mix of stores now under new ownership, though some locations remain in limbo.

