Bedfordshire fire service wants its slice of council tax bill to rise

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Dec 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 17:15 GMT
Would you be willing to pay more in your council tax for the fire service?

Bedfordshire’s Fire and Rescue is hoping to increase its part of the council tax bill and wants your views.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon (Friday), it said: “We are planning our budget for next year and are considering a council tax increase of 2.99%, which would be £3.28 per year for a Band D property. Would you support this increase to invest in and protect your local fire & rescue service?”

The news follows our story earlier this month when Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) Festus Akinbusoye proposed increasing the policing precept part of the council tax bill which would mean an average Band D property paying an extra £13 a year.

