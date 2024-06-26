Sainsbury's recalls Taste the Difference sea salt and cider vinegar crisps due to possible milk

A supermarket has recalled crisps which may have undeclared milk in them.

Sainsbury’s has issued an alert over its Taste the Difference Sea Salt and Suffolk Cider Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps because they may contain milk.

Taste the Difference sea salt and Suffolk cider vinegar crisps from Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury'sTaste the Difference sea salt and Suffolk cider vinegar crisps from Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's
The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning and a recall notice as this means the crisps could be dangerous for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Sainsbury’s has issued the recall, and has put up notices in its stores by the tills. It says that anyone who has bought the crisps but does not want them can get a refund at any Sainsbury’s store with or without a receipt.

For more details see Sainsburys.co.uk/help or call the Sainsbury’s Careline on 0800 028 8303.

