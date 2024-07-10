Finding yourself with poor or low phone signal is one of the most annoying parts of modern life. It can also prove to be incredibly inconvenient if you are in desperate need of using your mobile.

But have you ever wondered where exactly the worst places in Britain are for getting a signal? The Express reports that the team at Nomad have highlighted the 10 dead spots where you will get the worst coverage, using official data from Ofcom to identify them.

In these areas you are likely to regularly struggle to send or receive texts/ calls and also find it hard to use your mobile roaming data. Find out if you are living in one of the postcode areas by clicking through our gallery below - the list is in no particular order.

Signal dead spots The 10 worst signal dead spots where you will get poor phone signal in the UK

Aisholt, Somerset A major signal dead spot can be found in the postcode of TA5 1AR in the village of Aisholt, Somerset. It also covers Lower Aisholt - and the rural area surrounding them.

East Anstey, Devon This village in Devon (EX16 9JT) is one of the dead spots. However it is a rural village with a population of just over 200 people, so perhaps it is not a surprise that it has dodgy phone signal.