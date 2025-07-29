An anbitious solar panel project has been completed at Co-ops largest regional distribution centre in Bedfordshire.

The 660,000sq ft Biggleswade depot serves more than 600 stores across the south of England – and has been equipped with around 6,744 solar panels as part of Co-op’s journey to increase the amount of renewable power that it directly procures.

The newly installed solar panels are expected to generate 2,500 MWh of renewable energy annually to help power the depot’s operations – as well as alleviating demand on the national grid.

Co-op says it’s committed to becoming Net Zero across its own operations by 2035.

Heather Thomas, group property and sustainability director at Co-op, said: “The completion of the solar panel installation at our Biggleswade depot is a landmark moment for Co-op. This initiative underlines our dedication to sustainability and demonstrates how businesses can make impactful changes to protect the planet.

“By harnessing renewable energy, we are not only reducing emissions but also setting a strong example of best practice on how sustainable energy can be effectively integrated into day-to-day business operations.

“We believe every business should be playing its part in accelerating the greening of the grid, by reducing energy demand and investing directly in renewable electricity generation.”

James Charlesworth, Director – asset management at Tritax Big Box, said: “This installation of 6,744 solar panels demonstrates Co-op’s ambitious approach to reducing its emissions and wider carbon footprint. The electricity generated will make a meaningful contribution to meeting Co-op’s energy needs. This forms part of our broader ESG strategy, as we are working closely with a number of our clients to install solar PV, enhancing building efficiency and supporting their journeys towards net zero.”

The news of the solar power project at the depot follows on from the announcement of Co-op’s plans to install solar panels on up to 700 sites across its food, funeralcare and logistic portfolio over the next three years.

It has also supported the launch of a solar farm in Cambridgeshire and secured an additional agreement to take the entire output of a 34-megawatt solar farm, located in North Yorkshire, which is set to be fully operational next year.