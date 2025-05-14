Eighty™ leadership expert Anna Mosley urges UK businesses to prioritise Change Intelligence as AI adoption accelerates

Bedfordshire-based high-performance leadership coach and founder of Eighty™, Anna Mosley is calling on UK businesses to invest in building change-ready, mentally fit teams — or risk falling behind in the AI revolution.

As tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and other generative AI platforms reshape the way teams operate, Mosley says too many businesses are reacting to tech trends without ensuring their people are prepared to lead through them.

Fresh from speaking at The Scottish Business Conference 2025 and The Recruitment Network’s CEO Huddle, Anna said: “In the current business climate of fast-paced tech advancements, Change Intelligence is an essential leadership metric for success that is too often overlooked."

Mosley trains leaders and business owners of forward-thinking and fast-growing global companies to become ‘EXTRAordinary’ — levelling up their EQ and CQ skills to drive high-performing teams and game-changing results. Her approach is already making waves in the corporate space, with global brands like ghd, Sacla and Beauty Works among those implementing her positively-disruptive methods.

She defines CQ — Change Intelligence — as a person’s ability to flex and respond powerfully to change and factors outside of their control. A high-CQ leader is mentally fit, sees opportunity in challenge, and is able to model a growth mindset to their team. They lean into uncertainty, create psychological safety, and stay solution-focused under pressure.

“People follow confidence, not chaos,” Mosley added. “The businesses that thrive will be the ones whose leaders remain calm in unknown, able to guide their teams through disruption, not around it.”

Her message comes as new data from Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index reveals 78% of UK workers are already using generative AI at work, yet a third of business leaders admit their organisation is not digitally prepared to keep up. Mosley claims that without the right leadership, levels of stress and overwhelm will predictably increase, reducing productivity and making Change Intelligence today a business imperative.

She is also calling for companies to consider Change Intelligence as a key hiring benchmark. “We screen for skills and experience, but how often are we asking: Can this person navigate uncertainty? Can they bounce back fast? Will they strengthen team culture in a crisis? CQ should be part of the recruitment conversation.”

With over a decade of experience coaching and speaking in the leadership development space, Mosley’s recent keynotes and training programmes are challenging the status quo and setting a new standard for what it means to lead well in a fast-changing world.

For further information, visit www.eighty.academy.