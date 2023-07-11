Fancy hosting your next office meeting in a beach hut? Head over to Wyboston Lakes Resort

Wyboston Lakes Resort has created a very different meeting and events space – outdoors beside a lake.

Sandpiper Bay – which has seating for up to 200 people – could be ideal for team building events or socialising with colleagues.

Sandpiper Bay (Picture: Jack Morrison)

Advertisement

Advertisement

And what’s more, there are FIVE beach huts for meetings. So, no falling asleep or looking at your watch in boredom.

For those who enjoy team competitions, there are plenty of chances to hold a mini-Olympics with darts, beer pong, Connect Four and giant Jenga.

And if you want to chill, there are board games as well as a small library.

A selection of outside catering options are available as well as an ice cream cart and a Volkswagen Camper serving station to add to the festival vibe.

Advertisement

Advertisement