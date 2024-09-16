Fancy owning a pub? The Kings Arms in Sandy is on the market for around £325,000
The Kings Arms, London Road, is described as a detached period property with four chalet style en suite letting rooms to the rear, a large rear car park, and two bedrooms in its flat above.
It also has trade gardens, with over 14 picnic benches, and four interconnecting trade areas, with over 80 covers.
Daltons Business estate agents say: "The ground floor provides a lounge bar, with loose seating, darts board and dedicated bar servery (20 covers)."
Meanwhile, the business currently has 3.5 stars on Trip Advisor, which describes it as a “family orientated country pub just off of the A1”.
The property is registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) until January 2026.
Freehold offers are invited in the region of £325,000 (plus VAT), subject to vacant possession and contract only.
To find out more click here and visit the Daltons Business website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.