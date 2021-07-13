The power of community spirit has seen a fifth-generation family of butchers return to their hometown.

Laura Wrighton and her family have moved back to Potton to be closer to the Clayton Family Butchers, which they took over two years ago.

The business, passed down through five generations of the family, remained open despite the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the family's hard work and the support of the local community.

Laura and her family

Now, after 16 years of living in Northampton, Biggleswade and Gamlingay, they have returned to Potton to settle down.

Laura, 37, commented: “I had never planned to move back home, but after living in other areas and going through a pandemic it became really clear how important community was to me.

"My childhood friends and family are still in Potton and there’s just a great community spirit here - people really look out for each other.

"The fact that our business has stayed open after such a challenging year is testament to the support people give to local businesses.”

Laura, her husband Matthew and their two boys, Harley and Joshua, will be moving into Dandara’s Copsewood development in Potton, Bedfordshire.

Laura added: “We can get everything we need so easily, it’s practically on our doorstep which we absolutely love.

"As it’s a small town, you can also get to know good restaurants, bars and places to go to which is something Potton has plenty of.

"Having grown up in Potton, there are businesses that have been here since I was a little girl and the same families still run them. It’s lovely to be returning to such a welcoming place.”

Laura added: “Our boys are both attending colleges in Bedford and North Hertfordshire and it was important to us that they could get there easily, so the convenient transport links were definitely a bonus.”