Food Hygiene Ratings: The latest scores on the doors in Biggleswade area

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
We’ve taken a look at the latest food hygiene ratings published by the Food Standars Agency (FSA).

And it’s good news – with all businesses rated as very good or good, according to the watchdog.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The latest results are:

RATED 5

The Flamez, 249 Hitchin Road, Henlow, rated July 24

Oriental Express, 7 Kingsfield Road, Biggleswade, rated July 28

RBPB The Lodge, Potton Road Sandy, rated July 29

Applegreen Biggleswade Greggs, Petrol Filling Station, London Road, Biggleswade, rated August 4

Blue Apple Catering Holdings Ltd, Liebherr Great Britain, Stratton Business Park, London Road, Biggleswade, rated August 4

McDonald's, Unit F1 Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, rated August 4

The Coach House, 12-13 Market Square, Potton, rated August 7

Hong Kong House, 48 Clifton Road, Shefford, rated August 7

Sandy Grill Pizza Kebab, 15 Market Square, Sandy, rated August 13

Town Grill, 58 High Street, Biggleswade, rated August 13

Randalls Tea Room, Stotfold Watermill & Nature Reserve, Stotfold Mill, Mill Lane, rated August 18

O'Sarracino, 5 Sun Street, Potton, rated August 21

Krafty Shed Ltd, Retail Unit 4 Purcell Place, Sullivan Court, Biggleswade, rated August 22

RATED 4

Biggles Lounge, 4-6 Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, rated July 6

Henlow Tandoori, 302 Hitchin Road, Henlow, rated July 9

