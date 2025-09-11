Food Hygiene Ratings: The latest scores on the doors in Biggleswade area
And it’s good news – with all businesses rated as very good or good, according to the watchdog.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
The latest results are:
RATED 5
The Flamez, 249 Hitchin Road, Henlow, rated July 24
Oriental Express, 7 Kingsfield Road, Biggleswade, rated July 28
RBPB The Lodge, Potton Road Sandy, rated July 29
Applegreen Biggleswade Greggs, Petrol Filling Station, London Road, Biggleswade, rated August 4
Blue Apple Catering Holdings Ltd, Liebherr Great Britain, Stratton Business Park, London Road, Biggleswade, rated August 4
McDonald's, Unit F1 Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, rated August 4
The Coach House, 12-13 Market Square, Potton, rated August 7
Hong Kong House, 48 Clifton Road, Shefford, rated August 7
Sandy Grill Pizza Kebab, 15 Market Square, Sandy, rated August 13
Town Grill, 58 High Street, Biggleswade, rated August 13
Randalls Tea Room, Stotfold Watermill & Nature Reserve, Stotfold Mill, Mill Lane, rated August 18
O'Sarracino, 5 Sun Street, Potton, rated August 21
Krafty Shed Ltd, Retail Unit 4 Purcell Place, Sullivan Court, Biggleswade, rated August 22
RATED 4
Biggles Lounge, 4-6 Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, rated July 6
Henlow Tandoori, 302 Hitchin Road, Henlow, rated July 9