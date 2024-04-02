'For Men To Talk’ announced as finalist at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘For Men To Talk’ offers a valuable space for men to connect, share experiences and find mutual understanding. The group’s physical, virtual, walking and fishing meetings create a supportive environment where men can discuss their challenges, concerns, and emotions without judgment. The meetings are held in the Bedfordshire towns and villages of Sandy, Biggleswade, Potton and Lower Caldecote as well as in nearby counties of Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and also Cheshire.

In just under three weeks, ‘For Men To Talk’ attendees, after training for a number of weeks, will be attempting to walk 26.2 miles as part of the TCS London Marathon MyWay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Community Business of the Year celebrates both Community Businesses and Not for Profit Organisations. What these businesses have in common is that their focus is on positively benefitting society. All profit from a community business is reinvested in the local area and all profit from a charitable organisation goes to fulfilling their objectives.

‘For Men To Talk’ attendees training for the TCS London Marathon MyWay.

The camaraderie fostered in such the group meetings helps break down societal expectations surrounding masculinity and encourage authentic male self-expression. By providing a platform for open communication, men can gain valuable insights, coping strategies, and a sense of community. ‘For Men To Talk’ also contributes to mental health by reducing feelings of isolation and fostering a sense of belonging.

“What an achievement for ‘For Men To Talk’, said Paula Devine, Head of Membership & Global Trade Services, at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce. “Being recognised as a finalist in these Awards reflects the success of the business over the past year.”

"Recognition isn't just about the honour of being nominated; it's a testament to the power of conversation, empathy, and support, said ‘For Men To Talk’ founder Luke Newman. “In 'For Men To Talk’, every voice is a beacon of strength and every story a catalyst for change. This nomination is not just for the group, but for every man who dares to speak, listen, and heal together."

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘For Men To Talk’ will be among the other finalists at a glamorous, black tie dinner and presentation evening, being held at the Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday 4 July 2024.