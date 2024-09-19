Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coinciding with the recent appointment of three new partners, and wider investment in the development of the practice, 2024 brings another special milestone for George Hay Chartered Accountants as it celebrates 85 years in business.

Now operating from offices in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, the practice first opened doors on Biggleswade High Street in 1939, and has occupied Brigham House since 1960.

Over the years, George Hay has expanded its presence in the Home Counties with a further two offices. The firm’s Letchworth branch opened in 1982, and in 1994 the Huntingdon office was established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering a full suite of accounting services, including audit, tax compliance and planning, payroll, bookkeeping, and business advisory – all under one roof, as well as Probate & Estates services and Will writing services, businesses and private clients nationwide benefit from their integrated approach.

George Hay Chartered Accountants celebrate 85th Anniversary at Edworth Manor in Bedfordshire

Senior Partner Barry Jefferd, who joined the firm in 1988, said: “I am incredibly proud to be celebrating the firm’s 85th Anniversary this year, which coincides with a period of exciting change for us with the appointment of new partners and the launch of new services.

“Since our first office was established in 1939, the industry has evolved significantly, and how we all do business has been totally transformed by the internet and advancements in technology.

“To still be here, all these years later, is testament to our commitment to keeping pace with these shifts, to the special people that make up our team and to the importance we place on nurturing lasting relationships with our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you consider that our team combined has clocked up over 700 years of service, I have no doubt whatsoever that George Hay will continue to thrive for many years to come and we look forward to celebrating more success at the Centenary!”

The firm, which employs over 60 people, marked the occasion with a BBQ and Garden Party for staff on the picturesque grounds of Edworth Manor, a venue nearby to their long-standing Biggleswade office.

To find out more about George Hay Chartered Accountants, visit: www.georgehay.co.uk