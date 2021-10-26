Hundreds of jobs up for grabs as Biggleswade's Co-op distribution centre steps up recruitment

Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs at the Co-op's new distribution centre in Biggleswade

The site on Pegasus Drive is set to open in January 2022 - and is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs in total.

Warehouse operative roles are set to go live on the recruitment website tomorrow (October 27), with up to 100 new roles to begin with, and more as the site grows.

Peter Batt the Divisional Managing director for retail recently visited the site. Left to right is Stefanie Watkins (Warehouse Planning Manager), Peter Batt (Divisional Managing director for retail) and Darren Luckman (Operations Warehouse Manager)

Next month will see stock, warehouse and transport support roles opening up, with between 50 and 60 positions available.

And in December, driver roles will be advertised, with 50 to 75 positions available as recruitment begins and more to come in the future.

A finance manager role is live on the recruitment website now, and positions are also available for team manager roles in the warehouse (10 to 15 initially, with more in the new year), stock team, and up to 10 transport roles - again with more to follow.

Members of the centre's team will be on hand at Biggleswade Market on Saturday, October 30.

They will be holding a market stall from 9am to 3pm and will be handing out leaflets and are welcoming people to come and talk to us about the depot and our job opportunities.

The new site will be the biggest and most sustainable and high-tech depot in the Co-op network.

Ahmed Sharif, distribution general manager at the centre, explained: “It's going to be the most sustainable and high-tech distribution site in our network - eco-friendly as well so running on 100 per cent renewable energy.