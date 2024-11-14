Jobs at risk in Luton, Leighton Buzzard and Biggleswade as Homebase goes into administration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at three Bedfordshire Homebase stores could lose their jobs as the struggling DIY chain collapsed into administration.

Despite CDS (Superstores International), the owner of The Range, buying 70 stores, the future of Homebase in Luton, Leighton Buzzard and Biggleswade remains uncertain.

Homebase CEO, Damian McGloughlin, recognised “that this news will be unsettling” for staff.

He called the past three years “incredibly challenging”. He said: “A decline in consumer confidence and spending following the pandemic has been exacerbated by the impact of persistent high inflation, global supply chain issues and unseasonable weather. Against this backdrop, we have taken many and wide-ranging actions to improve trading performance including restructuring the business and seeking fresh investment.

A general view inside a branch of the DIY retail chain Homebase. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

"These efforts have not been successful and today we have made the difficult decision to appoint Administrators.”

Another 11 stores have been sold to Sainsbury’s, while the remaining 49 will continue to trade as normal throughout the administration process.

Homebase employs around 3,600 staff across its head office and stores and there won’t be any immediate redundancies whilst the administrators look at the business.

Mr McGloughlin continued: “My priority is and continues to be our team members, and I recognise that this news will be unsettling for them. The sale of up to 70 UK stores to CDS is expected to protect up to 1,600 jobs and the remaining 49 UK stores will continue to trade as normal while the administrators complete discussions with potential buyers.

"I want to thank our team members and supplier partners from the bottom of my heart for their hard work and commitment over many years.”

Gavin Maher, joint administrator, added: “We appreciate that this is a very difficult and uncertain time for all involved. The sale to CDS preserves the Homebase brand and secures a significant number of jobs and we hope to complete sales of additional stores over the coming weeks.

"The remainder of the stores will continue to trade whilst buyers are sought and we would encourage any party with an interest to get in touch. We thank Homebase’s team members and other stakeholders for their continued support.”