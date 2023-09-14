Kicking off the season in style! Biggleswade housebuilder supports local football team

A Biggleswade housebuilder is helping a local football team kick off the new season in style – with brand-new kits for the whole team.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Ivel Gardens on Astwick Road, has demonstrated its support for a grassroots football team by continuing its sponsorship of Henlow Hurricanes Youth Football Club, with a £500 donation towards the club’s match day kits.

The club is run by volunteers and supports children in Henlow, aged eight to sixteen, to be active and enjoy a team building sport in a safe community environment.

The housebuilder is providing the whole team with new match day kits in the team’s red and the goalie’s green and black colours.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Local football clubs developing home-grown talent play an integral part of community life, so we are proud to continue to offer our support for the Henlow Hurricanes Youth Football Club as part of our commitment to creating thriving communities.

“Playing sport is a great way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, while bringing people together through a love of the game. What’s more, grassroots football is more than just a sport, it’s a space where young children are offered a fun and safe learning environment where they are empowered to develop key life skills, from teambuilding to communicating effectively – skills that will stand them in good stead throughout their lives.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the area surrounding Ivel Gardens, for people of all ages, and the community groups which help make Shefford a great place to live. We look forward to seeing the team in action soon – go Henlow Hurricanes!”

Ed Johnson, Manager of Henlow Hurricanes Youth Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to have Redrow South Midlands show their support by sponsoring our fantastic new match day kits.

“Our club is focused on developing grassroots football and providing the younger generation in Henlow with opportunities to thrive. As volunteers, we rely heavily on the support of local businesses – and on behalf of the whole team, we would like to say a big thank you. We look forward to welcoming the Redrow South Midlands team come to watch us play soon.”