Name-sakes of King Charles can expect ‘royal treatment’ at Specsavers in Biggleswade this month.

The branch is offering free eye tests to anyone called Charles, Charlie, Chas or Chuck to celebrate the King’s Coronation throughout May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as an eye test, which normally costs £25, Charlies will also receive a free optical coherence tomography scan costing £10. The scan helps to detect a range of conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

People across the nation will be thanking their royalist parents this weekend. Image by Chris Boland.

The staff team will also be dressed in patriotic colours and handing out royal themed cupcakes to customers during the bank weekend.

The optician is not the only business offering deals to namesakes, with companies from coffee shops, to stately homes and even holiday providers, jumping on the Charles and Camilla coronation coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement