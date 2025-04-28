Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Bedfordshire’s best-known pub landlords who famously commissioned a local brewer to make a beer called “Stuff the Royal Wedding” when King Charles and Camilla married is finally calling time.

And to celebrate former miner Kevin Machin has invited 120 regulars and friends to join him and partner Sharon on a slap-up retirement jaunt in the Portuguese holiday resort of Albufeira next month (May).

“We’re also celebrating my 70th birthday so it should be one helluva party,” he said after 36 years running the Engineers Arms in Henlow.

Kevin has won numerous CAMRA awards, once even reaching the last four finalists in the National Pub of the Year competition.

Ale and hearty ... Kevin and Sharon outside their Engineers pub

The Engine – as it is known locally – has also been listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide every year since 1995.

“This would have been our 30th consecutive year but putting the place up for sale made it ineligible,” said Kevin.

“That’s a bit disappointing in a way because it would have been nice to notch up 30. But this is the right time to be going.

“Over the years. the Engineers has been more than a pub – it has become an integral part of the local village community.

Birthday celebration ... some of Kevin's birthday cards and the pub's CAMRA awards

“But the pub world is changing now and it’s becoming harder. I’ve still got a good few years in me so I want to travel and enjoy myself while I can.”

Kevin is selling the place to Punch Taverns in early May but he and Sharon will stay on running the place until September.

“Obviously things will change when we leave,” he admitted. “But Punch are committed to keeping it pretty much the way it’s been over the years. Hopefully the spirit and ambience will remain the same.”

The pub, then owned by Bedford’s Charles Wells brewery, had been closed for six months when father-of-two Kevin took over in August 1989.

Just champion ... England shirt autographed by the 1966 World Cup-winning team

He’d never run a boozer before, but being born in the Staffordshire brewing town of Burton on Trent, reckoned he had beer in his blood.

And he soon began stamping his personality on it, attracting the attention of CAMRA members as well as villagers as he introduced a constantly-changing range of 10 real ales.

Numerous celebrity drinkers have been spotted there as well over the years. For with Champneys Henlow Grange health retreat just round the corner, guests would often pop in for a quiet drink.

Legendary soccer ace George Best even signed up as the Engineers’ football team’s president although sadly he never actually turned out for them in the Hitchin Gazette Sunday League’s second division

Best football team ... legendary soccer star George signs on as president

Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne also sneaked into the pub on the odd evening. Like Best, the Newcastle and England star was known to like a drink.

But Kevin won’t hear a bad word against either of them. “They were both lovely lads,” he said, “and always well behaved in here.”

Another time Vinny Jones turned up with the whole Leeds United team, and former Everton manager Howard Kendall once propped up the bar

For a while actress Julie Goodyear, who played Coronation Street landlady Bet Lynch, was also a regular visitor. And so too was Carry On star Barbara Windsor.

Framed photos on the walls of the pub pay tribute to some of the other showbiz celebrities and sports stars who have been there over the years.

Kevin also made headlines in 1999 for commissioning a special beer to mark the death of hell-raising actor Oliver Reed.

Thirsty regulars supped 1,600 pints of Ollie’s Ale with Kevin explaining: “While Oliver may never have actually drunk here, perhaps he should have done.

“He was one of the drinking figures who is going to be sadly missed.”

Another time, Kevin, who worked as a sports journalist on the Communist Morning Star newspaper before taking over the pub, had another specially-brewed beer on tap called KGB.

Eyebrows were raised because the pump clip on the bar showed the Russian symbol of a hammer and sickle.

But Kevin innocently explained that it was the 1,000th real ale he had served at the Engineers – and the initials merely stood for “Kevin’s Grand Beer”.

Once they finally leave the Engineers, Derby County fan Kevin and Sharon plan to move back to his roots in the Midlands.

“It will be a wrench to leave,” he said. “But while I might not be serving beer any more, I’ll still be drinking it.”

Local East Bedfordshire CAMRA branch chairman Barry “Baz” Price admitted he’d be sorry to see Kevin go. “He’s done a superb job at this pub,” said Baz.

“He drinks real ale, he is full of fun and he cares about the community. He is also a great front of house man – even if he does rarely pull a pint himself these days!

“It will be impossible to replace him – although I don’t want to pump up his ego even more by saying much else!”