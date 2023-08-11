A community-focused bank has helped a football club prepare for the new season by smartening up their clubhouse changing rooms.

Colleagues from Redwood Bank in Letchworth used their annual community charity day to brush up on their painting skills at Langford Football Club’s Forde Park.

The team of 12 volunteers was making a return visit after giving the clubhouse a fresh lick of paint and tidying the site last year.

Graham Reynolds, the Bank’s Director of ESG, who helped organise the day, said: “Redwood Bank prides itself on being a part of the community. Our community day is something we look forward to when we have the opportunity to do something proactive for one of our local sports organisations.

Left to right: Joel Reynolds, Philip Mosley, Laura Genco, Graham Reynolds, Emma Drew, Fae Huntley.

Charity-funded Langford FC relies on the goodwill of its small band of volunteers to keep the club functioning.

Founded in 1908, Langford FC’s first team plays in SSML Division One. The club has teams for men and women, as well as younger players. It opens its ground up in the summer for football camps during the school break, so Redwood Bank had a small window of opportunity to complete the work.

Graham said: “We had a great time at the club last year, so it was a genuine pleasure to make a return visit. It’s always fun to have a break from the usual day-to-day tasks and do something worthwhile for an organisation that does so much for the people in the area.

“With several teams Langford FC is a real hub of the community and only 15 minutes from our offices. We really hope the players enjoy their freshly painted changing rooms and it inspires them to have a great season.”