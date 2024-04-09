Langford hair and beauty business shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening Le Roux Beauty three years ago, overcoming hurdles along the way. I have built a business where client care and comfort is our main priority. We provide different options of seating during treatments for clients who may have mobility issues and a wide range of refreshments to suit. We do not rush a single treatment, the salon is a place for them to escape their realities of life and for the hour or two that they are with us, our time and skills are dedicated solely to them.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status. HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk

Connect with Le Roux Beauty

www.lerouxbeauty.co.uk

Facebook – Le Roux Beauty