Marine pet shop in Henlow gets £259k funding to create Bermuda Falls adventure golf course

A Henlow based aquatics specialist is navigating new waters and venturing into a golfing scheme, after securing a £259,000 funding package.

Perfect Aquatics, one of the largest aquatics companies in the UK, is an independently owned marine pet shop which sells specialist fish breeds and equipment. The business plans to diversify by developing a third of an acre of its existing land to create a new adventure golf course.

The scheme is set to increase turnover by 40 per cent once the course is opened early in 2024. The course – which has recently broken ground – will be named Bermuda Falls and feature 18 aquatic themed holes.

Perfect Aquatics has recently enhanced its green credentials by installing 500 solar panels that provide 150KW of power, increasing its onsite energy capacity to service 60% of its annual demand. Plans are also in place to explore battery storage technology for the whole site to capture any excess energy generated to be deployed during periods of increased demand.

The company employs 30 members of staff and has plans to take on an additional 10 people once Bermuda Falls opens.

Pete Wootton, owner of Perfect Aquatics, said: “Since work began on Bermuda Falls, we’ve had such amazing support from the local community and a real buzz throughout the shop. The development will give us an opportunity to diversify our revenue stream, with this increased income allowing us to continue investing in the business’ sustainable footprint, which is a key pillar in how we operate.

“The support from Lloyds Bank has allowed us to take the business to new heights and boost our resilience. The team’s knowledge and experience has supported the diversification of the business which has proved to be invaluable.”

Daniel Mills, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “The current high cost-of-living continues to cause a downturn in household incomes, with businesses being challenged to think innovatively in an effort to boost consumer spending patterns as we enter the last few months of the year.