National trade body celebrates Shefford supplier who goes the extra mile to support the building materials industry

A national trade body is celebrating a supplier in Shefford who goes the extra mile to support the building materials industry.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), together with Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Supplier Influencers across the sector and shine a light on their success.

John Ryszkowski is Divisional Managing Director of ACO Water Management and was nominated after meeting key criteria including involvement, presence, charity and community work as well as commitment to the industry.

Using social media, the BMF will highlight the work of each influencer ahead of a celebration Gala Dinner later this year.

John said: “This is a real honour – it’s humbling to be recognised by the industry in this way. Building strong, long-lasting relationships with customers, colleagues and partners is what motivates me every day. Thank you to everyone who has nominated me. It’s a proud moment.”

The initiative follows last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers which recognised merchants who stepped up to support their communities.

John Newcomb, Chief Executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is proud to represent a building materials industry that encompasses merchants and their suppliers.

“After the success of last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN again in 2023 to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers.

“Shining a light on individuals who go above and beyond in their service to our industry, this new accolade reflects the positive influence each of the nominated individuals selected has both on the people around them and on the wider building materials industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements.”

The suppliers included on the list will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a Gala Dinner celebration and networking event at the Belfry in May.

BMN’s Commercial Manager, Ellen Walton, added: “Working with the BMF to celebrate both the Top 100 Merchant Influencers, and now the Top 100 Supplier Influencers, highlights the amazing talent and passion that everyone has for this sector.

“From involvement in industry events, being BMF Ambassadors, or the charitable work that people take on, over and above the usual working hours, it is clear that we have a great industry.”