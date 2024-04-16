Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National trade body The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) and Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Young Achievers across the multi-billion-pound building materials sector, and shine a light on the brightest stars of the future.

James Galloway and Anneka Helgesen, National Key Account Manager at ACO Technologies plc, based in Shefford, have been nominated for the accolade based around their achievements within their career so far, and having a positive impact in the sector.

James said: “I’m excited to be nominated for the Top 100 Young Achievers! I absolutely love working in this industry and building strong relationships.

“I’ve met some amazing people in the past five years, many of whom are not just customers and colleagues, but friends.

“I’m grateful for the for the support I’ve had throughout my career and I’m looking forward to connecting with the other 99 nominees and exchanging insights.”

Anneka added: “I am deeply honoured and proud to be nominated as a Top 100 Young Achiever.

“This recognition motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and making a positive impact in our industry.”

The Top 100 Young Achievers programme follows last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers and Top 100 Supplier Influencers in 2022 and 2023.

John Newcomb, Chief Executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is an active supporter of young people working within the building materials supply sector and this initiative celebrates the contributions of those who will carry the industry forward in the future and work to make a material difference.

“After the success of our previous initiatives, we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Young Achievers.

“This accolade reflects the positive influence James and Anneka have had on the people around them and on the wider building materials industry.”

The Top 100 Young Achievers will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a Gala Dinner celebration and networking event at the Belfry in May.