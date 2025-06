New engineering manager joins Stagecoach East, aiming to maintain tradition of reliability

A new Engineering Manager had joined Bedfordshire biggest bus operator with a mission to maintain, and improve upon, its outstanding record for reliability.

Piotr Augustyn has joined Stagecoach East in Bedford, with over 21 years’ experience in the transport industry, having arrived from London’s biggest bus depot in Battersea.

He joins an engineering operation that is renowned for its modern way of working and tradition of offering customers a reliable service, so that they can get where they need to go. Routinely, Stagecoach East completes over 99.5% of the miles that it is scheduled to run each week.

The company’s exceptional engineering standards, last year, saw it win four awards, including two at the prestigious Society of Operations Engineers’ Safety and Resilience in Engineering Awards. Stagecoach East won the People Development Champion Award for its modular Development on Demand and its Insights programme, as well as the work it does in developing Apprentices. Meanwhile, Peter Collins, Engineering Manager of Fenstanton and Peterborough, was named as Road Transport Engineer of the Year.

(l-r) Nathan Patrick, Piotr Augustyn and Matt Bloxham

Also last year, the operator won a National Transport Award for its Intelligent Speed Assist safety project, and young Vehicle Technician, Ryan Crick, won the Best Newcomer Award at the Stagecoach Excellence Awards.

Piotr said: “I am very aware of the heritage of outstanding performance by Engineers at East, and I look forward to building on our reputation for reliability.”

Matt Bloxham, Engineering Director at Stagecoach East, added: “Modern engineering practices play a huge part in our operation – we want to provide the best and most reliable service for our customers, and that means employing outstanding Engineers like Piotr.

“We always want Stagecoach East to be somewhere young Engineers can learn and improve their skills in a high quality, supportive and safe environment, so I am very pleased to have Piotr on board to continue that tradition.”