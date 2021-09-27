New Specsavers store set to open at Sainsbury's in Biggleswade

Store director Kamaljeet K Chana (RHS) and senior optometrist Nisha Shah (LHS) standing next to a new OCT machine.

A new Specsavers store is set to open in Biggleswade - featuring hospital-grade technology.

The new store will be located at Sainsbury's, Bells Brook, and will open on October 13.

Among the high-tech optical equipment being installed at the store is an Optical Coherence Technology (OCT) machine, usually found in hospital eye departments, which produces a highly detailed structural scan of the eye.

The store will employ eight members of staff – four dispensing assistants, one optometrist, a pre-registration optometrist, a store manager and those working in the call centre.

It will be the second Specsavers store run by Kamaljeet K Chana and Alpesh Mistry, who have been at the town centre practice for several years.

Between them, they have 40 years of optical experience.

Director Kamaljeet K Chana said: "We can’t wait to welcome customers to our store at Sainsbury’s, Bells Brook. It’s a great location, and we’re excited to be part of this retail and community, as well as supporting customers who visit us.

"Having had a store in the town centre for many years, we understand the importance of community and helped so many families. We are glad to be able to continue investing in the community and helping future generations maintain their good eye health.

"We will be there for all eye care and hearing needs, playing our part in relieving some of the strain on our partners in the NHS."

The new store will have two test rooms, with one of them providing hearcare and sight-testing facilities.

In line with NHS recommendations, Specsavers colleagues use personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the stores, wear face masks and other PPE during tests, and all testing equipment and frames are thoroughly sanitised before and after each use.

Kamaljeet added: ‘We will continue with Covid restrictions in terms of the number of customers allowed in store at any one time, as well as strict social-distancing rules and, where possible, payments should be made by card rather than cash."

The store will be open from 8.50am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.