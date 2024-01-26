Opening date for Biggleswade's flagship Poundland store revealed
Poundland has revealed today (January 26) that its flagship ‘Motherland’ store will open next month.
The unit, cheekily named ‘Motherland’, will have the retailer’s “widest range of clothing” – with a focus on baby and children’s wear. ‘Coming soon’ signs were added to the windows of the 10,000 sq ft ‘destination’ store at Biggleswade Retail Park this week. It replaces the former Outfit unit.
Opening its doors on February 24, the Biggleswade store will carry clothing alongside a full general merchandise range as well as chilled and frozen foods. Shoppers will be able to use the “supermarket-style checkouts and trolleys”.
Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley said: “As we’ve expanded our baby and kidswear, our customers have nicknamed us ‘Motherland’! That’s why we’ve used the sign at Biggleswade but across the majority of our UK stores, those same new ranges are available right now.”