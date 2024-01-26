The new Poundland ‘Motherland’ store in Biggleswade. Photo: Professional Images/@ProfImages

Poundland has revealed today (January 26) that its flagship ‘Motherland’ store will open next month.

The unit, cheekily named ‘Motherland’, will have the retailer’s “widest range of clothing” – with a focus on baby and children’s wear. ‘Coming soon’ signs were added to the windows of the 10,000 sq ft ‘destination’ store at Biggleswade Retail Park this week. It replaces the former Outfit unit.

Opening its doors on February 24, the Biggleswade store will carry clothing alongside a full general merchandise range as well as chilled and frozen foods. Shoppers will be able to use the “supermarket-style checkouts and trolleys”.