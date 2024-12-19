Opticians gets £200,000 makeover

Hundreds of residents attended the re-opening of an opticians as the Biggleswade Mayor unveiled the new-look Specsavers store in Market Square.

Cllr Mark Foster was joined by fellow councillors Sarju Patel, Pierre Guilcher and Colin Thomas as well as GPs, pharmacists, and representatives from the job centre, to join the Specsavers team for a tour of the store.

The £200,000 makeover brings enhanced eye health services to the town, with the addition of new equipment, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scanner.

The OCT scanner produces detailed structural scans of the eye, helping to detect a range of eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

The Specsavers Biggleswade store provides services for the community and the NHS, including private minor eye condition treatments and pre- and post-cataract surgery assessments.

This helps reduce waiting times for hospital and doctors’ surgery appointments.

Kam Chana, director of Specsavers Biggleswade, says: ‘We are delighted with our brand-new look and were overwhelmed by the number of customers who joined the celebrations.

‘Our £200,000 investment for our store is helping to keep Biggleswade high street alive.

‘We strive to keep eye health care service available for the Biggleswade community.’

In addition to new equipment and the store refresh, the Specsavers Biggleswade team invests in training optometry students after they graduate from university, supporting them in gaining their optometrist registration.

The team also focuses on helping existing team members earn diplomas and BTEC qualifications in the optical profession, and is planning to expand the audiology services in 2025.

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Biggleswade store unaccompanied due to disability or illness may receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK. To check eligibility, please visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-visits/eligibility

For further information, call the store on 01767 314247 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/biggleswade