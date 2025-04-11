PHS Bathrooms in Milton Keynes celebrates its 20th anniversary with special Easter offers

Chris Leighton of PHS Barthrooms

A bathroom showroom originally set up sas a gap-year project is celebrating its 20th birthday as it goes from strength to strength.

PHS Bathrooms is marking two decades of growth, innovation, and commitment to providing high quality bathrooms to Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

The company was originally established in 2005 by Chris Leighton – and has gone on to become one of the area's leading, award-winning, one-stop shops for bathrooms.

From humble beginnings to becoming a trusted name in the industry, this anniversary reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team.

Looking back on the past two decades, Chris Leighton recalls the early days with pride.

"It has been such an amazing achievement to watch PHS Bathrooms progress since the early 2000s,” he said, “and I’m proud of how it has grown. I look forward to seeing where we go in the future and want to say thank you to everyone, we have done business with – our customers, partners, suppliers and our brilliant team of bathroom installers.

"And of course, a massive thank you to our sales team of designers who work incredibly hard to create bathrooms for our customers."

With 10,000 square feet of display space, their customers have an abundance of options to choose from when designing new bathrooms.

And the company is already focused on the future.

Chris added: “We’ve learned so much in these 20 years, and we’re excited for what’s next, and we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring that our customers always get the best that we have to offer.”

To mark the occasion, PHS Bathrooms will be hosting a special anniversary event throughout the Easter weekend, inviting customers, partners, and friends to join in the celebration.

The event will feature limited time in-store offers as a thank you to those who have supported the business throughout its journey.

PHS Bathrooms extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey.

To find out more about our offers please visit the showroom where the team will be happy to help you begin your bathroom journey.