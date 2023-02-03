Poundland will be allowed to sell food at Biggleswade retail park - despite councillors' objections

A sign is pictured on the exterior of a Poundland store (Photo by CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

A “rich and diverse mix” of shops in Biggleswade is complimented by a local retail park’s stores, a meeting heard.

But allowing extra space for food sales at one of the shop units off London Road could impact town centre trade, according to the town council.

BL Retail Properties Limited submitted an application to vary a condition to permit 226sqm of the sales area within unit E at the A1 Retail Park to be used to sell food.

“The amendment is considered to be minor,” according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

Planning consultant for retail park owners British Land Lucy Turner said: “This unit has been vacant for more than two years.

“Poundland has a town centre store and this would be additional, as in Bedford, Luton and other locations. It would be complimenting rather than directly competing with the town centre.

“The proposal will return a vacant unit into an active economic use, with the creation of up to 30 jobs through associated trading and development schemes.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker called in the application and explained in a statement: “When permission for the retail park was first granted, food retail was limited to preserve the vitality of the town.

“Poundland is one of the busiest shops and definitely acts as a draw to the town for some shoppers. Duplicating that offer will doubtless set the clock ticking on the lifespan of the town centre outlet.”

Conservative Biggleswade North councillor Ian Bond warned: “The whole purpose of this condition was to protect the town centre, rather than trying to destroy its viability.

“Poundland occupies the biggest shop in Biggleswade based in a former store of retail chain Woolworth. It would be difficult to fill by the sheer size of it.

“There was a slight variation of space for Marks and Spencer with five per cent, but 30 per cent isn’t acceptable.”

Conservative Biggleswade South councillor Mark Foster agreed, saying in a statement: “The original planning conditions for the retail park were put in place to protect the town centre and this is still required.”

But Conservative Stotfold and Langford councillor Steve Dixon described Biggleswade as “thriving”, while adding: “I can’t see any evidence to suggest the retail park impact has been anything other than positive.

“The town centre has a rich and diverse mix of retailers, so they compliment each other quite well.”

Conservative Northill councillor Frank Firth said: “If you want food, you go to Asda, Iceland or Aldi in the town centre. If you want anything else, you visit the retail park.

“I don’t believe it’ll have any impact whatsoever on the viability of Biggleswade town centre.”

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor Nigel Young added: “I don’t think people see Poundland as a destination shop, where as they do for Marks and Spencer, Next, Matalan and TK Maxx.

“That’s what pulls people into retail parks. I don’t think that’s to the detriment of Biggleswade.”