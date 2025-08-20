A Bedfordshire housebuilder has announced it will continue to work with the UK’s largest nature conservation charity.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an 11-year partnership, Barratt Redrow South Midlands and the RSPB are officially extending their cooperation for another five years.

The housebuilder will invest more than £1 million in the new partnership, on top of current contributions to nature and wildlife on its developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension of the collaboration means local developments such as Stone Hill Meadow in Lower Stondon and Pilgrims Chase in Harlington can continue to benefit from RSPB advice, helping to give nature a home.

Barratt Redrow South Midlands and RSPB are extending their partnership

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are at a very critical time in terms of the state of the natural world and now more than ever, it is absolutely vital that we put nature at the centre of everything we do – especially when it comes to planning where and how we build houses in this country.

“We know that when we join forces and work together, with the right expertise and shared aims, we can achieve more for nature. We look forward to continuing to build on what our partnership with Barratt Redrow has already achieved.”

Since 2014, the RSPB has been providing expertise to Barratt Redrow in building homes and developments in a nature-friendly way, inspiring homeowners to support wildlife on their doorstep and influence government and the wider sector to help nature thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair launched the ‘Nature on Your Doorstep’ initiative, which encouraged residents to create a wildlife haven in their own outdoor spaces, using inspirational content, top tips and advice.

The collaboration has led to many accolades including a BIG Biodiversity Challenge Award for show home designs, a Corporate Engagement Award for best sustainable programme and a prestigious RSPCA Animal Hero Award.

Now, with the partnership extended for another five years, they will be deepening existing initiatives while creating new opportunities to protect nature within Barratt Redrow developments and communities. This includes establishing more exemplary nature-friendly features around the country and rolling out species enhancement plans.

By writing landscaping and gardening guides, designing a new swift brick that is being installed in 7,500 new homes, and creating wildlife-friendly show home gardens, the collaboration is working to set the benchmark for nature-friendly housing across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Barratt Redrow South Midlands, said: “While we face a nature and climate emergency in the UK, we also need to build more homes to tackle the housing crisis. This is why we have partnered with the RSPB for the past 11 years to show how it’s possible to build new homes for people and wildlife.

“We are delighted to now be extending the partnership for another five years, building on what we have already learnt together, to give nature a home.”