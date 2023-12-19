An innovative Sandy employee – boasting over 40 years working for the same company – who was instrumental in setting up an industry quality manual has been recognised with an award.

Mick Pennington, senior quality delivery manager with Willmott Dixon, has been named Quality Hero of the Year at the company’s regional annual Creating Excellence awards.

Colleagues who nominated Mick talked about his “constant, consistent work ethic, where quality always comes first”.

Chris Tredget, managing director for London and East, said: “This reward is so well deserved. Mick supports every project team, supply chain and person in our business, always pushing our high quality standards even further.”

Mick Pennington shows off his award

It was Mick who originally came up with the idea for the quality handbook that has become the go-to resource across the business. As part of his role, Mick hosts quality roadshows for all project teams highlighting the areas where Willmott Dixon is performing well and talking about the areas where improvement is needed.

“He never boasts about his achievements, but quietly in the background he is constantly working hard to make sure we deliver a perfect product for our customers.

“He has first-hand experience of site management and uses this to create camaraderie with the people he visits.”

Each year employees are asked to nominate their colleagues with the winners being chosen by the London and East board of directors. The winners, who received their trophies at an event at the Underglobe, London, go forward to the company’s national Building on Better Awards in 2024.