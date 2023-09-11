Rescue deal for Wilko collapses - with union confirming all stores will close

Watch more videos on Shots!

All 400 Wilko stores across the UK will close by early October, it has been confirmed this morning (Monday).

GMB Union confirmed that the Wilko name will disappear from UK high streets in early October as a rescue deal for the stricken chain fell through. All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the business.

Last week the Biggleswade Chronicle that Wilko’s joint administrators had confirmed 52 stores across the country would close, but the Biggleswade shop was not on that list at the time.

A last-ditch attempt by the owner of HMV to strike a rescue deal for Wilko has failed.

The joint administrators said that they had entered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties after the administration trading period ends at those sites.

It is understood that no bidders want to run any of the shops under the Wilko name, but some parties are interested in rebranding the stores – like Poundland.