Sandy business awarded Barbados National Heroes Square Monument contract

The company designed and supplied metalwork for the monument

A Sandy based business Cambridge Corten (CC) was awarded a contract to design and supply metalwork for the newly unveiled Barbados National Heroes Square Monument: A Triumph in Urban Renewal.

Weighing 6.5 tonnes and shipped by air, the monument was unveiled by the Barbados Prime Minister on November 28 ahead of Barbados Independence Day on November 30.

The monument, featuring Corten steel, was devised as a celebration of Barbados’ historic transition to a republic in 2021 and, as part of an urban renewal project in Bridgetown. The focus of the project was the transformation of National Heroes Square, formerly known as Trafalgar Square, commemorating the Barbadian Family as the ultimate national hero.

The structure was unveiled at National Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados

Designers Hugh Holder and Vincent Jones, won a national design competition to create a monument on the site previously occupied by the statue of Admiral Lord Nelson and removed in 2020. The project, managed by the winning designers and Natron Inc, introduced a revolutionary blend of concrete and Corten weathering steel – a novel material renowned for its sustainable and low-maintenance properties.

Cambridge Corten (CC), is a fast growing start-up business specialising in bespoke projects using the unique Corten steel material.

The design honours the Barbadian Family as the foundation ‘from which all national heroes emerged’. Large metal shackles symbolised the struggle against slavery, while intricately lasered ‘Steles’ pays tribute to the 11 national heroes of Barbados, including the latest addition, Rihanna, recognised in 2021.