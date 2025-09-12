Sandy Town Council drafts Sandye Place business plan in support of its Community Asset Transfer Application

Cllr Joanna Hewitt engaging with a resident on the Sandye Place Consultation that ended on 8th July 2025.

The town council’s stance on the future of Sandye Place reflects the council’s plans for Sandy highlighted in the Neighbourhood Plan and the aspirational ‘Sandye Place Masterplan’.

In addition, great consideration has been given to the outcome of interactions with residents through councillor surgeries, council meetings, the May 2024 Sandye Place extraordinary meeting and the Neighbourhood Plan consultation carried out last year.

The next stage for Sandy Town Council (STC) is to submit an application to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) asking for the Community Asset Transfer of Sandye Place to the Town Council.

To this end, STC has produced an initial draft of the supporting business plan reflecting the aspirational ‘Sandye Place Masterplan’ and consultation results.

These will be considered at CBC’s Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on 4th November, 2025 ahead of the decision at CBC Executive Committee on the 2nd December, 2025.