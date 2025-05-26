Sandy's Sir William Peel pub wins CAMRA County Pub of the Year 2025

Stuart receiving the Bedfordshire Pub of the Year Award

The Sir William Peel pub in Sandy has won another CAMRA award. Staff and ‘regulars’ were thrilled in March to win the East Bedfordshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub of the Year Award. The new award presented on Saturday 24 May is the CAMRA County Pub of the Year Award 2025. These prestigious awards are granted to traditional pubs who promote real ale, cider and perry. As county winners the Sir William Peel will now compete for the East Central regional title.

The Manager of the Pub, Stuart McCormick, said the pub continues to improve with the number of real ales available increased from four to six. Regular beers include Batemans XB and Nethergate Stour Valley Gold, which is a gluten free beer. The Pub has four rotational pumps which change regularly meaning there is always a variety of beers available, with a dark beer always on tap.

At the rear of the pub is the Old Stable Bar and Bottle Shop and the Music Barn where entertainers regularly perform. There is an open seating area, with heating, a covered marquee and garden.

The Old Stable Bar and Bottle Shop has an extensive menu including craft beers on draft, Belgian beers and a wide variety of bottles and cans. There is an excellent selection of real cider, wines, spirits, cocktails and a fine range of whiskies and rum.

The Old Stable Bar and Bottle Shop regularly offers something different with the next event on the calendar being the Nene Valley Brewery Tap Takeover on Thursday 5 June from 7.30 pm. There will also be an opportunity to meet the ‘Brewer’ and ask questions.

Customers describe the pub as a friendly and welcoming community pub that supports local charities and offers good beer and old fashioned hospitality.