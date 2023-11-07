“The vast majority of theft still goes unreported, as retailers are frustrated at the lack of response”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a rise in the number of shoplifting crimes recorded in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

It comes as the Association of Convenience Stores said the new data only represents "a fraction" of the "unprecedented" level of theft retailers are facing.

3,878 shoplifting offences were recorded by Bedfordshire Police in the year to June – up from 3,616 in 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show 3,878 shoplifting offences were recorded by Bedfordshire Police in the year to June – up from 3,616 in 2022.

It follows trends across England and Wales where reports of shoplifting increased 25%, from 293,000 offences in 2021-22 to 365,200 last year.

However, it was below the 368,700 shoplifting crimes recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

James Lowman, Association of Convenience Stores chief executive, said: "Convenience retailers are facing unprecedented levels of theft against their businesses at the hands of prolific offenders who are targeting stores repeatedly without fear of reproach."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "These incidents take a huge toll on retailers and their colleagues, so it’s crucial that every incident reported to the police gets investigated."

He said the ONS figures show a rise in reported shoplifting to police, but only represent "a fraction" of what is happening.

"The vast majority of theft still goes unreported, as retailers are frustrated at the lack of response and follow up activity from their local police forces," he added.

Overall theft offences have increased 10% from the previous year, with 1.7 million crimes recorded in the year to June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ONS said this rise was predominantly the result of increases in theft offences against businesses, such as shoplifting.

In Bedfordshire, police recorded about 17,300 theft offences in 2022-23. It was a rise from 17,000 the year before.

Paddy Lillis, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers general secretary, added: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers."

He said: "Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The overall number of crimes recorded by police in England and Wales in the year to June 2023 stood at 6.7 million, compared with 6.5 million in the previous 12 months.

The latest increase across has mainly been driven by the increase in shoplifting, together with a jump in fraud offences against businesses – more of which is being reported due to action by industry bodies, the ONS added.