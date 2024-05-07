Smith Myers achieves King’s Award for Enterprise Innovation 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Announced on the 6th May, Smith Myers has been nationally recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise and in particular, for its Excellence in Innovation, an accolade acknowledged worldwide.

“This is truly a great honour and tribute to our team who have created an evolving and innovative life-saving suite of products. In our 37th year in business, we are delighted to have been recognised for Excellence in Innovation – the key driver of everything we do,” said Peter Myers, co-founder and Company Director.

As an employee-owned company, Smith Myers attributes its success to a close-knit team of talented engineers and their focus on applying cutting edge technology to provide solutions for its customers. The company's 37 years of collaboration with network operators, government agencies, law enforcement, military, and search and rescue organisations has solidified its position as a leader in innovative solutions. By partnering with crewed and uncrewed aircraft and ground-based vehicle OEMs and integrators, Smith Myers continues to expand its product portfolio, including ground-based ARTEMIS systems for use in mountain rescue, on water rescue or remotely operated vehicles. ARTEMIS is acknowledged as the global leader in SAR cellular technology and has previously been recognised by the Royal Aeronautical Society with its Silver Medal award.

“ARTEMIS is a perfect example of how our team applies industry leading cellular technology to provide a meaningful solution to a real-world problem. As the first system of its type, ARTEMIS continues to lead the market worldwide. Close work with our expanding customer base has seen several spirals of capability innovation already. Simply put, ARTEMIS saves more lives, faster,” said Andrew Munro, Managing Director. “Everyone at Smith Myers should be very proud of this prestigious recognition of their work,” he added.