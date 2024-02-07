Snap-Happy Thomas takes the honours in local photography competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition invited people to take and share photographs of their favourite scenery, wildlife and landscapes from the local area. Tom’s image, depicting the sunrise over Cambourne Nature Reserve, won the most votes from McCarthy Stone staff and homeowners at Uplands Place. Its contrast of colours and the reflection of the sky and trees in the lake, showcase the Reserve’s beauty throughout the winter. Tom received £250 for his efforts.

Tom commented: “It’s a bit of a running joke in our family that I take a bad photograph, but it’s never stopped me giving it a go. I’ve never entered a photography competition before, but I spotted it in the local paper. The next day I was out walking my dog Bear before work, and while we were doing some training, I looked up and saw how quaint and picturesque the lake looked as daylight began to break. I grabbed my phone, snapped the picture and took my chance at entering McCarthy Stone’s competition. I never thought I would win but I am delighted to have done so.

“I believe all photos hold a special trait. Each and every photo tells a story of something in the image that is of personal significance or beauty to the person who captures it. Cambourne Nature Reserve is a special place to me as I often spend time here walking Bear, or enjoying family picnics with my daughter Mia.”

Thomas Burke's Winning Photograph of Cambourne Nature Reserve

Commenting on how he intends to spend the £250, Tom added: “I guess I will be buying Bear, plenty of new chew toys, as it’s his because of him that I’ve won! I also plan to take my daughter to Alton Towers as a special treat.”

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, commented: “We received some fantastic entries from the local community and would like to thank everyone who entered for their submissions. I would like to congratulate Tom, and more importantly Bear, for capturing such a lovely image of the reserve located close by to Uplands Place.”

Uplands Place Retirement Living development has been designed exclusively for an independent lifestyle for the over 60s.

The complex boasts a stylish and welcoming sky lounge plus an additional homeowner’s lounge, perfect for socialising with new neighbours, well-maintained roof top terrace, and a handy guest suite for when friends and family come to stay.

A 24-hour emergency call system, fire detection and video door entry will provide peace of mind, while a house manager will also be on hand during office hours.

