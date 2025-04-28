Strong business governance in GP practice is key for benefit of patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Column by Rebecca Smith, Business Operations Manager, Ivel Medical Centre Biggleswade

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, more than ever, it is essential that GP practices have robust business governance.

At Ivel Medical Centre, we have approximately 13,100 patients, support around 220 appointments a day and handle on average 550 telephone calls a day, incoming and outgoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To manage this and continue long-term delivery of high-quality patient services, we must maintain a sustainable foundation so that general practice meets the needs of the present population whilst planning for future.

Rebecca Smith, Business Operations Manager, Ivel Medical Centre Biggleswade

NHS England, the body which manages how health services are run across the country, describes general practice as ‘independent businesses that are contracted to provide services for the NHS.’

If we accept this, we can also accept that every practice is run on solid business principles, one of which is being financially viable.

It is crucial business managers recognise that being in balance provides numerous benefits in addition to excellent quality care. It improves resilience to better navigate unexpected economic challenges, it helps build a stronger workforce to support growth and development and it underpins quality and innovation to allow for reinvestment in the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We take time to communicate these messages first, to our team, so all staff understand the impact of their actions on the ‘bigger picture’, for example, with processing claims coming via insurance and solicitors, and with coding, the method practices use to digitally record patient health information. And second, to our patients, encouraging them to support the practice by getting all the vaccinations and immunisation they need (e.g. flu), as well as access online material or alternative providers like pharmacy to avoid unnecessary attendance where appropriate.

As business managers in general practice, we hold a pivotal and sometimes isolated role, ensuring things run smoothly for everyone else in the practice. The focus remains on striving to strike the balance between finance, performance and embracing digitisation ultimately for a more sustainable, patient-centred approach to primary care.