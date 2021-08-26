Take a look around Biggleswade's new Lidl store

Lidl GB's brand new Biggleswade store on London Road opened its doors for the very fist time today.

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, and will offer fresh, quality and great value produce.

Customers will be able to get their hands on exclusive deals during the first week of opening - from a new crib to a slow cooker.

The new store brings 40 jobs to the area, and is part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022,

It features a sales area of 1,410m² and facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, ample parking for cars and bicycles and rapid charging points for electric vehicles.

Take a look around the store in our picture gallery.

