Unisnacks join The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that Unisnacks, based in Biggleswade, has become the third employer to join its innovative Employer Partnership Scheme, designed to bridge the gap between industry and education.

Unisnacks, who are a leading world food and drink distributor, well-known for their popular brands and products, including Meiji Hello Panda biscuits and O’s popping bubble tea, which are stocked in leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, itsu, B&M, and Selfridge, recently took two Business T Level students to the BBC Good Food Show as part of a work placement opportunity, providing valuable hands-on experience.

Additionally, they are collaborating with second-year BTEC Business students on an exciting e-commerce project focused on digital marketing and social media, which is expected to launch soon.

Looking ahead, there are plans to introduce Unisnacks’ products into the campus cafés, giving students access to some of their favourite snacks and beverages while fostering a closer connection between the company and the student community.

Left to right: Dr. Ranjan De Silva - Unisnacks Director Organisational Development, Hyder Haniffa - Unisnacks CEO, Rachel Roberts - Employer Partnership Specialist for The Bedford College Group.

Dr. Ranjan De Silva, Director of Organisational Development at Unisnacks said “At Unisnacks Europe Limited, we strongly value our employer partnership with The Bedford College Group. This collaboration has enabled us to connect with students in meaningful ways, from participating in freshers' events to introduce our snack, confectionery, beverage, and food products, to providing hands-on learning experiences. Notably, we had the pleasure of working with students at the Good Food Show in Birmingham, where they gained practical work experience and involving them in a creative TikTok shop campaign where they strategised, developed content, and promoted our products online. This partnership not only supports the growth and learning of students but also brings fresh perspectives and energy to our business. We look forward to continuing this rewarding collaboration.”

Employer Partnership Specialist for The Bedford College Group, Rachel Roberts, added “Unisnacks is a fantastic business to partner with, and they are already providing our students with invaluable opportunities. They have just launched a digital marketing project with some of our Business students, who will be creating content for their sales platforms – an amazing opportunity for students to work on a live business project in a supported environment. This plaque demonstrates our thanks to the Unisnacks team for working closely with us, bridging the gap between education and real-world experience”

The Employer Partnership Scheme, launched in August 2024, is a pioneering initiative designed to bridge the gap between industry and education. Participating employers commit to engaging with The Bedford College Group throughout the academic year, creating a foundation for sustained collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Employers benefit from the scheme by gaining direct access to a talented pool of students, which can support recruitment efforts, and by influencing the curriculum to ensure students develop the workplace-ready skills they need.

Students across the Group also benefit greatly from the scheme. By working directly with local employers, they gain valuable hands-on experience and exposure to real-world industries, which helps enhance their employability and strengthens their CVs.

The Employer Partnership Scheme is open to businesses across a wide range of industries and sectors. If your business is interested in joining this exciting initiative, please register your interest by emailing [email protected] for more information.