Urban&Civic acquires Todd’s Nursery to integrate a mature tree supply into its signature landscape-led developments

Todd's Nursery in Biggleswade

Urban&Civic, the UK’s leading Master Developer of large-scale strategic sites, has completed the acquisition of Todd’s Nursery Limited, a specialist family run supplier of mature trees, shrubs and hedging plants based in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition secures a valuable asset for Urban&Civic’s landscape-led development portfolio, ensuring long-term access to high-quality tree stock integral for its signature strategic site design and delivery.

Founded by Jon Todd in 2016, Todd’s Nursery, which operates across 72 hectares and holds over 22,000 trees, will form an important part of Urban&Civic’s supply chain, whilst also continuing to supply the wider industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition of Todd’s Nursery reflects Urban&Civic’s commitment to environmental sustainability, design quality and operational efficiency. By bringing tree cultivation in-house, the business will deliver cost savings, improve procurement timelines and enhance control over species selection and stock resilience.

Nursery acquired by Urban&Civic

The nursery's central location within the Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge corridor and Urban&Civic’s strategic site heartland will also reduce transportation distances and associated carbon emissions.

Nigel Hugill, Chief Executive of Urban&Civic, commented: “We are really delighted to welcome Will Todd and his team into the Urban&Civic family. The acquisition is a natural extension of our signature landscape-led Master Developer model and guarantees us direct and ongoing access to a vital resource — mature, climate-resilient trees — at a time when landscape quality and sustainability is more important than ever. It strengthens our ability to deliver beautiful, green, and enduring places while reducing costs and managing carbon.”

Jon Todd, Chief Executive of Todd’s Nursery Limited, commented: “Having supplied trees to Urban&Civic for a number of years, I am delighted that Todd’s is being acquired by a Master Developer that really appreciates the role of landscape in placemaking. My son Will and the team will be working closely with Urban&Civic to ensure Todd’s remains a high quality supplier of trees, shrubs and hedging plants for Urban&Civic sites and the wider industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd’s Nursery has experience in all parts of tree supply and planting, including managing landscape projects, with projects including Urban&Civic’s Waterbeach development in Cambridgeshire, the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, and the US Embassy building at Nine Elms, London.