Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A watch repairer has set up shop on Biggleswade High Street.

Dean Bushnell felt it was high time to launch his new venture The Tick Tock Repair Shop after more than 20 years in the trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began selling watches in 1999, eventually offering his own repair service, and now the family-run business staffed by three generations sells and repairs watches in the town.

The shop opened in October. Image: The Tick Tock Repair Shop

He said: “A lady bought in a Gucci watch asking for the winder to be repaired – at that time I used a watchmaker for repairs and it was over £100 so I decided to repair them myself. Cutting out the watchmaker meant I could do the job at better prices and the last 15 years has been great.