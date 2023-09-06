News you can trust since 1891
Wilko store in Biggleswade will NOT close despite company's struggles

52 others will close as they don’t form part of ongoing interest in struggling company’s portfolio
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
A Wilko store in Biggleswade will not close after the hardware chain revealed a list of the shops that will shut for good.

Administrators for Wilko have entered into an agreement today (Wednesday, September 6) to provide competing retailer, B&M, with the option to acquire up to 51 properties after the administration trading period ends at those sites. The agreement includes the shop in the A1 Retail Park on London Road.

In a statement from the joint administrator, they have confirmed the remaining 52 stores do not form part of any ongoing interest in the Wilko store portfolio.

Exterior of Wilko in Fulham. Picture: Olivia PrestonExterior of Wilko in Fulham. Picture: Olivia Preston
The closures will mean 1,016 staff redundancies, with a further 299 redundancies at the two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.

The statement added: “We continue to explore all interest in the remainder of the business and are actively working with potential buyers.”

