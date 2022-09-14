Wyboston Lakes Resort has committed to become self-sufficient by producing its own green energy.

It’s part of a four-year green energy roadmap which promises to use the natural resources available at the resort.

The roadmap outlines a year-by-year timetable up to the end of 2026 for the introduction of a wide range of energy generation solutions including solar, wind and water source heat pumps, some of which already have planning permission in place.

There will also be projects to move to more energy-efficient plant and equipment, reducing energy needs and overall consumption. The total investment in the development is likely to be more than £5 million.

Steve Jones, managing director of Wyboston Lakes Resort, said: “For many years we have been searching for and investing in sustainability projects, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

"As a result, for instance, all electricity used on the site is generated from renewable energy sources, saving more than 1,300 tonnes of Co2 emissions annually.

"We recently improved our energy efficiency and reduced our fuel costs by investing approximately £110,000 in upgrading our ventilation systems to heat recovery units. These also dramatically improve the quality of air in the meetings spaces and many public areas.